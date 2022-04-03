 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Montezuma...and at Terre Haute down to Riverton.

.Lowland flooding from excessive rainfall remains on portions of the
Wabash River from Montezuma downstream.  Flooding on the Wabash River
will persist through late Tuesday for some areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated by noon Monday.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 14.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EDT Sunday was 16.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late this evening and continue falling to 6.7 feet Wednesday,
April 13.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Large police presence near 7th and Putnam; residents asked to avoid area

  • Updated
  • 0
Terre Haute Standoff 040322

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There has been a large police presence in the area of South 7th and Putnam Streets in Terre Haute as of 9 p.m. Sunday.

The Terre Haute Police Department told News 10 its Special Response Team is working with the Vigo County Sheriff's Department in executing a search warrant for one of its investigations.

Our crew says police are still on scene now.

People are asked to avoid the area until further notice.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will continue to bring you more information as it becomes available.

