Large police presence near 7th and Putnam; residents asked to avoid area

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There has been a large police presence in the area of South 7th and Putnam Streets in Terre Haute as of 9 p.m. Sunday.
The Terre Haute Police Department told News 10 its Special Response Team is working with the Vigo County Sheriff's Department in executing a search warrant for one of its investigations.
Our crew says police are still on scene now.
People are asked to avoid the area until further notice.
