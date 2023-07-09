Lane restrictions, nighttime closures planned for Interstate 70 near the state line

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - The Illinois Department of Transportation is getting ready to repair a bridge that crosses over Interstate 70.
The bridge is near the state line.
Westbound lane restrictions will start Monday as crews prepare for the project.
IDOT is planning to start making repairs to the bridge July 24.
It'll close the westbound lanes of the interstate between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. for 3-4 nights.
Traffic will be rerouted to Highway 40 during the work. As a result, Highway 40 will be closed to eastbound traffic while the repairs are happening.