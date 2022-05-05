Lane restriction upcoming on US 150 in West Terre Haute

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. - The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced an intermittent lane restriction on U.S. 150 in West Terre Haute.
It will impact southbound traffic from Woodland Ave. and Gannon Rd. Work will happen from 8 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, May 10.
Traffic will shift into the northbound lane. This will allow a gas company to retire service to a residence in the area.
INDOT reminds motorists to follow the posted work zone speed limit, use caution and consider worker safety when traveling through a construction zone.