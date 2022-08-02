 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT INDEX VALUES BETWEEN 95 AND 105 WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

Clouds will scatter out overrnight, with mostly clear skies
remaining through much of the day tomorrow. Continued sunshine
and warm low levels will lead to abnormally hot temperatures
tomorrow afternoon. Current expectations are for highs in the low
90s with dewpoints in the low 70s. This translates to heat index
values around 100 degrees.

If outside tomrrow afternoon, drink plenty of water and spend as
much time in the shade as possible. Do not leave children or pets
inside vehicles -- look before you lock!

Lafayette, Ind. man arrested for weekend Terre Haute murder

Kole Hughes
By Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Lafayette, Indiana, man will face murder charges after a weekend shooting in Terre Haute.

On Tuesday, the Lafayette Police Department arrested 22-year-old Kole Hughes.

The shooting happened at 19th and Walnut Streets near Davis Park Elementary School and Saint Patrick Catholic Church on July 31.

Police say 22-year-old Quincy Rogers-Porter was killed.

Police in Terre Haute worked with the Lafayette Police Department after Hughes became a person of interest in the investigation.

Lafayette police arrested Hughes on Tuesday afternoon. Police said he was carrying a weapon when he was taken into custody.

Police believe the victim was targeted by Hughes instead of being a random murder.

