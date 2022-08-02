Lafayette, Ind. man arrested for weekend Terre Haute murder

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Lafayette, Indiana, man will face murder charges after a weekend shooting in Terre Haute.

On Tuesday, the Lafayette Police Department arrested 22-year-old Kole Hughes.

The shooting happened at 19th and Walnut Streets near Davis Park Elementary School and Saint Patrick Catholic Church on July 31.

Police say 22-year-old Quincy Rogers-Porter was killed.

Police in Terre Haute worked with the Lafayette Police Department after Hughes became a person of interest in the investigation.

Lafayette police arrested Hughes on Tuesday afternoon. Police said he was carrying a weapon when he was taken into custody.

Police believe the victim was targeted by Hughes instead of being a random murder.