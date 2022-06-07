Labor unions are seeing highest approval rating in over half a century

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People all over the nation are quitting their jobs due to low pay, lack of benefits, and zero job security.
It is being referred to as "The Great Resignation," and it's contributing to an increase in people pursuing union jobs.
According to the latest Gallup Poll -- 68% of Americans approve of labor unions.
That is a 56-year high.
"I think it all boils down to, if you're in a union, they give you the respect because the collective bargain demands it," Business Manager at IBEW Local Union 725 Todd Thacker said.
Thacker says people are tired of working dead-end jobs.
It is a feeling that the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations says was sparked by the pandemic.
"You could just be going to work and contract COVID, so you want to make sure you're getting the best out of life now. I think that's what made people re-evaluate their life choices," Thacker said.
Megan Kidd recently quit her job at Cook Medical after 13 years to join the IBEW for those reasons, and then some.
"We are our brother's keeper's. If someone is going through a rough patch, either at home or medically, they are supported," Apprentice Electrician Megan Kidd said.
Kidd tells News 10 that every electrician receives the same pay rate, and for every year on the job, they get the same pay increase.
That is a big difference from her previous employer.
"Cook raised the starting wage to $15 an hour for people who had just walked in off of the street. While the rest of us that had been there 10, 15, 20 years -- we didn't get raises."
She says the Union is different.
"Your employer can't walk in and be like, 'I like you just a little bit better, here's a dollar increase.' That's not how it works."
Employees at both Starbucks and Amazon are seeking to organize unions.
Others feel union organization could lead to increased costs that would trickle down to the consumer.