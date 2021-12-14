Labor agreements reached with Terre Haute Fire Department and police department

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Both Terre Haute city police officers and firefighters have new labor agreements with the city.
The Firefighters Union Local 758 signed a three-year deal. It calls for a one percent raise in the first year, a four percent raise in pay in the second year, and a three percent raise in the third year.
Members waived their party clause to allow other unions to negotiate higher raises and level insurance payments.
Members of the police union will get a 12 percent raise over four years. Their raises will come at the same rate as city firefighters, with an additional four percent raise happening in year four of the deal.
The Board of Works should approve deals for the street department and city hall workers later this month.