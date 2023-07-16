L&A Family Farms opens up despite recent severe weather and drought

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - It might have been hard to see the sun in the sky Sunday due to the wildfire smoke, but one local family farm is providing rays of sunshine on the ground!
On Saturday, L&A Family Farms opened their 7th annual sunflower maze in Paris, Illinois! This is a great way for families to get out and make summer memories.
But, with this season's weather conditions, from drought to severe weather, it's proven to be hard on the sunflowers. Co-owner Brian Lau talks about some of the challenges this year.
"We've had a little bit more weed issues this year than we've had in the past. The chemicals didn't seem to work as well with the dry weather," Lau said. "When we had the big wind storm come through, our taller sunflowers kind of elbowed over, but it didn't rip them out from the roots, so they went ahead and elbowed up."
Lau says that despite the challenges, the sunflowers have come in nicely! If you'd like to visit the family farm, you can find more information, here.