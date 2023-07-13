Kyle Shipman appears back in court; bail condition amended

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Kyle Shipman, the former Richland County Elementary School Teacher accused of three counts of aggravated battery and one count of child pornography, appeared in court on Thursday morning.

During the hearing, there was more of a focus on the child pornography charge than the aggravated battery charges.

The judge granted an order to return all electronic devices except a cell phone to Shipman.

A total of nine devices were seized after a search warrant was issued in December following Shipman’s arrest.

During a previous hearing, Richland County Sheriff’s Office Captain Robert Sakowicz testified that Shipman allegedly had a 15-second video of a nude female in the shower.

Shipman allegedly forwarded that video to another person on Snapchat in July 2022.

Shipman's attorney also requested an amendment to his bond.

The amendment will allow Shipman to leave the state of Illinois for a vacation later this week.

The judge granted the amendment and the states attorney did not object.

The judge said the Supreme Court is looking to move this trial and there will be more clarity on a setting at the next court date.

Shipman will appear back in court on August 31.