Kwanzaa exhibit now open at the Vigo County Historical Museum

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It's time to celebrate Kwanzaa!
The holiday celebrates African-American culture and history.
Now, you have a chance to learn about the holiday's traditions.
Crystal Reynolds, a local historian, introduced a new Kwanzaa exhibit to the Vigo County History Museum this week.
The temporary exhibit is teaching folks about the history of this holiday and the importance behind it.
The goal is to encourage others to embrace different cultures.
"African-American history is everyone's history," Reynolds said. "We all should learn about the history of different people, in this case, African American history. And everyone can celebrate it."
You can check out the Kwanzaa exhibit at the Vigo County Historical Museum this weekend.