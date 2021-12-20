Knox County's health officer says you need to be cautious heading into Christmas as omicron spreads

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Both Illinois and Indiana have confirmed the presence of the omicron variant of COVID-19.
Local health officials said this is creating greater urgency to get vaccinated or receive a booster shot.
Doctors say omicron appears to be more contagious than other strains. With that said, they do not believe it is more severe.
Knox County Health Officer Dr. Alan Stewart told us there'd been a growing number of breakthrough cases for people who've had two doses of the vaccine.
That's why he says getting the booster shot is so important when you're able.
Dr. Stewart said cases in Knox County are on the uptick again. He said this is likely linked to the Thanksgiving holiday.
He recommends caution as we go into Christmas.
"If you have family who have, or you want to visit with older people or people with health problems, people who are not fully vaccinated should not be invited, and you should not be embarrassed to say that," Dr. Strewart said.
Learn where you can get a booster shot at this link.