Knox county students participate in Technical Trades Career Expo

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Eighty Knox County high school students gathered on Thursday to learn more about trade careers here at home.
The event was put on by the Pantheon Business and Innovation Theatre and the Knox County Community Foundation.
Students who may not be interested in attending college could learn more about other careers.
Students were able to meet with several area businesses including Alliance Tractor, WIN Energy, and Good Samaritan Hospital.
Gracie Tislow was one of the high school students who attended the event.
Tislow said she learned a lot while talking with businesses.
"You may think that you have to have a certain degree or certain internship to come into these places. In reality, all you have to do is show up and they'll teach you what you need to know."
"I think it's important that we let these kids know that college is not the only option," said Pantheon Operations Manager Keri Lane.
Students were able to talk with hiring managers and employees about different positions and requirements.
Some students were even able to learn about jobs through virtual reality simulations.
Organizers hope to bring the event back for students, next year.