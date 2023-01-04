Knox County Solid Waste Management denied ARPA money; still receiving IDEM matching grant

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Knox County Solid Waste Management office moved into its new building on 17th Street about a year ago.
In October, the organization found out it would be awarded around $150,000 through the Indiana Department of Environmental Management's matching grant program.
Money from this grant will go toward making improvements that will make the recycling process run more efficiently.
One of the improvements coming this year is redoing the area just behind the building.
"We need to add some concrete slabs to place a compactor outside so we can get that big giant container out of our warehouse," said Knox County SWMD Executive Director Michelle Smith.
The loading dock will also be redone, making it easier for trucks to come in and pick up bales of cardboard.
While the waste management district has money to put towards the matching grant other projects will be put on hold.
That’s because the group was denied money and applied for it through the American Rescue Plan Act.
Knox County Commissioner Kellie Streeter confirmed it was denied due to the act's guidelines.
Despite Knox county being in the name, the Solid Waste Management District is not a county entity.
Funding comes from a "user fee."
The county put our fee on your property tax bill," said Smith.
"It is $20 a year right now. It just went up last year from $15 a year."
Knox county SWMD partners with Republic Services.
The $20 per year fee goes toward paying Republic to haul out what the waste management office brings in.
"What most people don’t realize is they charge us for the tonnage," said Smith.
"There is a stop fee. Every time they go to one of the county's schools to pick up recycling bins or come here, they charge us a fee plus the amount of material that is inside those containers."
Despite having trouble getting the money they need, Smith says is it important to reduce reuse and recycle.
The Knox County Solid Waste Management District office is open on Wednesdays from 9 AM until 5 PM.
You can view its Facebook page here.
A PDF of the items accepted is below.