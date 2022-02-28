Knox County Sheriff's Office unveils new app

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It's called the Knox County Indiana Sheriff's mobile app. Thesheriffapp.com puts together the app.
Former Knox County chief deputy Dan Mooney works for the company. He helped Knox County get its app going.
The app handles many issues that many people reach out to the jail or sheriff's office about daily.
People can find out information about inmates. This includes information about how to contact an inmate or how to add to their commissary.
You can provide information as well. This includes supplying tips. You can either include your name or go anonymous. Users can also submit crash or incident reports.
Knox County sheriff Doug Vantlin says, "I heard about this several months ago. I talked to some of the sheriffs who had it. It helps us out, and it helps the community. It's a good way to stay in contact with the community and for the community to stay in contact with us."