Knox County set to send surveys to some callers after calling 911

  • Updated
Knox County Dispatch

 By Chris Essex

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Knox County is working to improve its dispatch, and they need your help to do it.

Knox County Central Dispatch is rolling out a new service that will help provide feedback after a 911 call.

The new tool is called Cue Hit. It will send a survey after certain 911 and administrative calls.

The office hopes people will take advantage of the tool to let dispatchers know how they are doing.

"If my folks know they're doing a good job and that they're getting positive feedback, morale is going to go up, a better work ethic. It's going to be better all around," Rob McMullen, the Knox County Central Dispatch director, said.

Callers will receive a text with the survey anywhere between a few minutes and a few days after their call.

The program starts next week.

