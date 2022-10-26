Knox County sees increase in early voting

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - It's election time, and many in Knox County have already made their voice heard.

"Early voting is going very well for this general election" said Knox County Clerk David Shelton.

"The first week weeks were really slow during the primary election. We've already exceeded the number of absentee ballots by mail that we had in the primary."

WTHI-TV Political Polls Election Day is on November 8. Ahead of the election, we want to know where you stand. Cast your vote in our polls below.

If you plan on showing to the polls, whether it be early or on election day, you will need to be registered to vote and bring a valid government issued ID.

Even an expired ID may work, according to Shelton.

"As long as it expired after the last presidential election, which was on November 3, 2020, you're good to go."

Indiana voters can check their registration status here.

Those interested in casting their ballot early can do so by visiting the Sally Port next to Knox County Central Dispatch from 8:00am until 4:00pm in Vincennes.

Voters can also visit the Blue Jean Center in Monroe City and the Firehouse in Bicknell from 8:00am until 3:00pm on Saturday October 28 and Saturday November 5 to cast their vote.

Voters are able to cast their ballot until 12:00pm on Monday, November 7.

Knox County residents can find polling locations here.