Knox County Recycling and Solid Waste Management moves into new facility

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It's a busy time for the Knox County Recycling and Solid Waste Management District. Everything from the old small office now sits in one of the new building's large loading bays. Getting things to the building took a day. Getting everything where it goes will likely take a lot longer than that.
Right now old lighting is being taken down. It's being replaced by LED lights. On Wednesday fresh new paint was put down.
There's a lot of working going on, but there is a lot more that needs to be done. The two large garage doors in the main loading bay need to be worked on. Concrete in this area also needs work to be able to handle balers. Of course, all the education and office equipment will need to find a home as well.
But moving in was the big step the organization was waiting for.
Michelle Smith with Knox County Recycling and Solid Waste Management says, "Everything is out of sorts right now. But you know, once we get our office done and everything it'll be great. So you'll come back and we'll look at that I know. But yeah, I don't know where to start!"