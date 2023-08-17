Knox County Recorder warns of 'misleading letter' being sent out by "Local Records Office"

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Some people in Knox County are receiving a letter from a company called "Local Records Office" in Indianapolis.
It is offering residents a copy of the deed to their house and property profile documents.
The problem is, most of those documents, including the deed, can be retrieved from the Knox County Courthouse for free.
While the "Local Records Office" may be a legitimate business, Knox County recorder Kelley Hopwood says the business isn't a government entity and is not doing business as a third party vendor with the recorder's office.
The "Local Records Office" is charging people who respond to the letter $109 to obtain the deed and other property documents.
In a statement from Knox County Recorder Kelley Hopwood, "the service that the letter states it provides is available at your local recorder's office for free or for a nominal fee".
News 10 Bureau Chief Nathan Springfield reached out to the "Local Records Office".
He asked the representative to explain what consumers are purchasing for $109 that can't be obtained from the courthouse.
The representative said, "You can obtain the documents at the county recorder's office or if you don't want to do that, you can pay the service fee to us and we'll mail it out to you."
When asked to confirm that consumers are paying $109 for documents that can be obtained for free from the courthouse, the representative responded "that's your choice."
News 10 looked at the "Local Records Office" page on the Better Business Bureau's website.
The business has a 1.1 out of 5-star rating and is not an accredited BBB business.
Many reviews by consumers on the BBB's website say they paid for the service, but never received the documents.
The representative on the phone was asked if she thought the documents were misleading.
She responded "Probably" and said if she got the letter, she would read it fully before paying for something."
Hopwood at the Knox County Recorders Office says if you have any questions or need any documents about your property, to reach out to your local recorder's office.