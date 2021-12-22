Knox County reaches agreement on six month extension on ambulance service

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Knox County EMS and county commissioners signed an agreement Tuesday night. In that contract, the ems provider will continue its work for another six months. This allows the county to find a replacement EMS provider.
The agreement gives some wiggle room for the county. After the six months, there can be a month-to-month extension.
Earlier in the year, a new local income tax had been discussed to subsidize Knox County EMS. But both county and city leaders decided to postpone that discussion until 2022. That means any new tax will not go on the tax roll until 2023.
Since then Knox County EMS and county officials have been working towards an agreement on an extension.
News 10 reached out to Christa McClure with Knox County EMS. In a statement, she says this agreement will allow the organization to provide necessary emergency ambulance services.
County commissioner Kellie Streeter says she is glad to begin looking toward the county's future.
Streeter says, "In that contract, it spells out the services that they'll provide to the county. We both agree on the terms and it was signed last night and hopefully, we can start moving forward for more long-term plans now."