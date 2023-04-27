Knox County Parks Superintendent fired following board meeting

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A southern Indiana parks department will soon begin its search for a new park superintendent.
In a meeting on Wednesday night, board members of the Knox County Parks and Recreation Department voted unanimously to remove Rhonda Foster as park superintendent.
Rhonda worked as a superintendent for the Knox County Parks Department for several years.
Prior to becoming superintendent, Foster was an administrative assistant for the previous superintendent.
Board members declined to comment on specifics, but gave News 10 a statement that reads:
"Effective immediately, Rhonda Foster is no longer employed with the Knox County Park and Recreation Department.
Our transition plan is to secure a new park director as quickly as possible.
We wish Rhonda well in her future endeavors and believe that parting ways is best for all."
Parks and Recreation Board President Tina Kunkler-Laake told News 10 that all previously scheduled events at the park will still be taking place.
Foster has not returned News 10's request for comment.