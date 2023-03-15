Knox County Parks Department wants your input on future improvement plans

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - You now have a chance to share your thoughts and opinions on how to improve all six of Knox County's parks, including Wabash Trails.
The Knox County Parks Department is in the process of completing its 5-year plan.
The plan helps prioritize improvements needed such as new playground equipment or improving hiking trails.
To make sure residents and visitors of the park have their voices heard, the Knox County Parks Department created a survey.
According to Knox County Parks Superintendent Rhonda Foster, this is the first time a detailed, public survey has been created.
"We really need to know specifics, dynamics, that sort of thing to be able to know what the people want for their parks," said Foster.
The survey asks questions like what recreational activities are most important to you and what changes would make you want to visit Wabash Trails, Hillcrest Park, and the other four parks more often.
The survey is available online through the Knox County Parks Department's Facebook page and website.
A paper copy can also be picked up at the park's office for those who do not have internet access.
Surveys will be available all year long.
However, surveys collected over the next two months will be included in the park's 5-year plan.
While some smaller projects will be happening this year, Foster says a majority of the projects will start next year when the park receives grant money.