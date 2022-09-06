Knox County Parks Department hopes to use ARPA Funds to make upgrades

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Knox County Parks Department has some big plans for it's park if awarded American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The parks department presented it's proposal to the county commissioners on Tuesday morning.
Park Board Members are asking for $1.75 million.
"We really seek the 1.75 million to be able to do the necessary infrastructure repairs needed at this time. Not only will it be beneficial to the community, but also to the public safety that is involved there [at the park]" said Park Superintendent Rhonda Foster.
The park operates six parks throughout the county.
Some of the funds will be used to finish the electrical and water line upgrades at Wabash Trails Park as well as repair trails and roadways leading into the park.
Plans to upgrade Hillcrest Park, including the Dog Park is in the works.
In the coming weeks, a survey will be created so visitors of the parks can share their input on what repairs and upgrades need to be made.
The park plans to begin the repairs and upgrades as soon as the funds are awarded.