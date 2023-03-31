Knox County officials continue to explore removal of coroner

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Covington to Montezuma...and at Terre Haute to
Mount Carmel.

.Widespread lowland flooding continues along the Wabash River at
Covington to Montezuma...and at Terre Haute to Mount Carmel.
Moderate flooding is forecast to start at Mount Carmel late
Friday...and continue through Tuesday.

The slow crest on the Wabash River will continue between Hutsonville
and Vincennes through Saturday.  Minor flooding is expected to end
above Terre Haute by late Friday...while continuing below Terre
Haute into next week. Rain going into this weekend may extend
flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated by noon Friday.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until late Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CDT Thursday /8:30 PM EDT Thursday/ the stage was
19.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:30 PM CDT Thursday /8:30 PM EDT Thursday/ was
20.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Saturday evening and continue falling to 9.6 feet
Sunday, April 09.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 18.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EDT Thursday was 19.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow evening and continue falling to 8.2 feet Sunday,
April 09.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM EDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 6 PM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Knox County officials continue to explore removal of coroner

Karen Donovan

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Local officials in Knox County continue to explore options to remove Karen Donovan from the elected office of Knox County Coroner.

The process had started before criminal charges were filed against Donovan. Knox County Republican Chairman David Shelton said officials felt Donovan had abandoned her responsibilities after complaints from community members. Filing death certificates in an untimely manner and not paying bills were among the issues, according to Shelton. One of the bills was for a storage unit that housed files - Shelton said the unit was ready to go up for auction because of a past due balance. 

Donovan faces two drug charges and one charge of official misconduct. Indiana State Police arrested Donovan on March 22. Police executed a search warrant at her home. Detectives reported finding methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Indiana State Police said the investigation started in April of 2022. Police had received information about possible misconduct. Police said prescription medications were discovered missing from scenes that the coroner's office responded to.

Thursday, the Knox County Commissioners released a statement. They say they intend to vote upon a resolution on April 4 at their regular scheduled meeting in support of removing Karen Donovan as the Knox County Coroner.

According to the commissioners, the Knox County Council intends to do the same at its regular meeting on April 11. Should the resolution pass, the prosecutor, as the official for the State of Indiana, must follow Indiana law requiring written accusations to be filed and presentation of evidence at a formal judicial hearing before any removal may occur.

The commissioners say the office of the Knox County Coroner is fully operational.

