Knox County officials continue to explore removal of coroner

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Local officials in Knox County continue to explore options to remove Karen Donovan from the elected office of Knox County Coroner.
The process had started before criminal charges were filed against Donovan. Knox County Republican Chairman David Shelton said officials felt Donovan had abandoned her responsibilities after complaints from community members. Filing death certificates in an untimely manner and not paying bills were among the issues, according to Shelton. One of the bills was for a storage unit that housed files - Shelton said the unit was ready to go up for auction because of a past due balance.
Donovan faces two drug charges and one charge of official misconduct. Indiana State Police arrested Donovan on March 22. Police executed a search warrant at her home. Detectives reported finding methamphetamine and fentanyl.
Indiana State Police said the investigation started in April of 2022. Police had received information about possible misconduct. Police said prescription medications were discovered missing from scenes that the coroner's office responded to.
Thursday, the Knox County Commissioners released a statement. They say they intend to vote upon a resolution on April 4 at their regular scheduled meeting in support of removing Karen Donovan as the Knox County Coroner.
According to the commissioners, the Knox County Council intends to do the same at its regular meeting on April 11. Should the resolution pass, the prosecutor, as the official for the State of Indiana, must follow Indiana law requiring written accusations to be filed and presentation of evidence at a formal judicial hearing before any removal may occur.
The commissioners say the office of the Knox County Coroner is fully operational.