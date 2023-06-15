Knox County man charged with killing his wife found guilty

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 learned that Kevin Hatfield has been found guilty of murder. Hatfield was convicted of murdering his wife, Jasmine Hatfield, back in 2021 in Knox County.
The next step in the trial is the sentencing which will take place on August 21.
The verdict comes a little of two years since the murder.
Jasmine was found dead in their home on Scott Road in Oaktown on June 11, 2021. Police say Jasmine was stabbed several times.
Hatfield was arrested later that evening in Sullivan County. When police found him, he reportedly had blood-stained hands and said, "he and his wife argued a lot."
According to police, officers responded to the home many times on past domestic violence calls.