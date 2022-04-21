Knox County looks to continue vital public safety operation

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - People in Knox County can breathe a sigh of relief when it comes to emergency services.
The county has a preliminary EMS contract to continue the vital public safety operation.
There's now a verbal agreement with Good Samaritan to keep the service running.
Knox County leaders have been working for months to find a replacement for their ambulance service.
Earlier this month, another provider, Knox County EMS had declined a short term agreement.
It left the service up in the air again.
But now, Good Samaritan is set to agree to short-term and long-term coverage.
We expect to learn more about the agreement on Friday.