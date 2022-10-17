Knox County Life After Meth Program helping many on the path to recovery.

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A local program is working with the community to help those struggling with math and other addictions recover.
Life After Meth started in 2005.
In 2013, the group expanded by opening both a men’s and women’s recovery house to better help people suffering from addiction after being released from jail.
The group currently helps those incarcerated on drug related charges.
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office along with several churches and organizations throughout Knox County have supported the Life After Meth program since the beginning and helped those give those with the desire to recover, the opportunity.
“If they’ve been in our program for at least 90 days in the jail, they can qualify to come to one of our recovery houses if the court will allow it and we have a bed available" said Life After Meth Executive Director Marsha Bishop.
The program has been so successful in aiding in recovery, that many who have recovered come back to help others seeking recovery.
The Life After Meth program has been a big part of Jacob Morgan’s life.
Morgan helps others who are on the path to recovery; a path he has once traveled himself.
“I always knew something was missing. I ran around for years and years and years filling a void with drugs and after a while it just became a part of my life” said Morgan.
According to Morgan, he has battled addiction since he was 13 years old.
He spent many years in and out of prison until one day he decided enough was enough.
He reached out to his former middle school teacher Harry Nolting.
Nolting, who serves on the Knox County Council, was inspired by Morgan’s progress and wanted to do more.
Nolting now serves on the Life After Meth Board of Directors.
Morgan has since recovered and is helping others on their path to recovery.
While Life After Meth primarily helps those who are incarcerated, both Bishop and Morgan encourage those who are struggling with addiction to still reach out to their office and they will “point you in the right direction.”
You can read more about Life After Meth here.