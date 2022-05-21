Knox County Justice Center begins construction

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- A project years in the making is finally underway.
The ground was broken for the Knox County Justice Center Friday.
Talks about expanding the jail began back in 20-19.
The project is expected to continue for the next one and a half to two years.
The Knox County Sheriff said he's happy to see the project get started.
"After all these years of discussion and working with everyone involved," Doug Vantlin said. "It feels good to get it underway."
The expansion will add 100 beds to the jail and a new work release facility.