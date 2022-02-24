Knox county joins 14 communities to improve agriculture in the area

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - As winter slowly turns to spring, many Knox county farmers begin to think of planting season. But there's more than corn in Knox county.
Knox County Economic Development CEO Chris Pfaff explains, "Things like vegetables, melons, potatoes, sweet potatoes. Knox County is the first in the state for producing those types of things."
That production is important to life in the county. Now funding from the U.S. Economic Development Administration looks to help. Money will help to establish a Rural Economic Development Model.
This model will be split up with a number of rural communities. This includes Knox and surrounding communities like Daviess, Martin, and DuBois.
Those other communities are important. The goal is to see how Knox county production works locally and with its neighbors. Folks in Knox county will survey the good and the bad of the industry. When they get the results, they can look for improvements.
Pfaff says, "My job is to help sell this community, this county, and this region to companies that have interest in either opening up their next location. We should also mention that this could also be helpful to entrepreneurs."
Giving new industry an idea of what is needed in the county. All in hopes to help the produce industry that is already here.