Knox county jail projects are near completion

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Major progress is being made on the Knox County Jail Project.
There are three construction projects simultaneously underway at the jail.
Several officers gave News 10 a tour of the construction site.
On that tour, we learned that walls are up on the new Sally Port Booking Center.
Workers were installing lights and painting during while the tour took place.
"It is supposed to be complete by the middle of June," said Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin.
Work continues on an addition that will house 100 new beds near the back of the property.
A new work release facility is also being built on the same property.
Sheriff Vantlin says they estimate all of the work will be done by the end of the year.