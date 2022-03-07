Knox county holds summit with county and city leaders to discuss ambulance services

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Right now, the county has an extension of service with Knox County EMS. But what happens after that extension? That will be the decision of folks from the county as well as Vincennes and Bicknell city leaders.
Those leaders met Monday morning. Right now, there are three proposals from three organizations.
Knox County EMS is the current provider and submitted its own proposal. That proposal would provide very similar coverage to what is supplied now.
Another proposal came from AMR ambulance services. Those services would be based out of Evansville.
Finally, Good Samaritan Hospital has proposed an ambulance service of its own. The hospital's proposal comes from a non-profit point of view. That means any profit that is made would return to the county and city budgets.
Knox County commissioner Kellie Streeter says, "My intent was to put everything on the table. To make sure everyone knew where we're at and why and where we're going. I think there was a good conversation. I think there were good questions. I think we have established now a point to move forward."