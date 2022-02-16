Knox County hires new Community Health Coordinator

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - In the last two years, there have been a lot of lessons learned. Lessons with covid-19 and also gaps in health coverage in small communities. Knox County is no different.
McKenzie Young with the Knox County Health Department says, "There were a lot of disparities and gaps in public health in terms of literally everything."
From preparedness to employment to handling large groups of people. Young has been with the health department as many of those problems were seen.
Young says, "A lot of the health conditions that are chronic kind of went by the wayside. We weren't tracking those things. Similarly here we do childhood immunizations, those almost fell off completely."
In 2021 the state of Indiana formed a commission to study public health. That led to Young becoming the new community outreach coordinator. Getting out to the community to make sure gaps in coverage are filled.
Young says, "Any of the lists of top five states, top ten states. If it's a bad statistic Indiana is in the top five, top ten. If it's a good statistic we're at the bottom. So we're really hoping to narrow down a couple of things that we would like to focus on."
What exactly those are are still on the drawing board. But young says she's ready to whip Knox county back into shape.
Young says, "I love this, this is my kind of thing. I love finding ways that we can create a more equitable society for everyone."