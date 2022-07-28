Knox County Highway Department reminds drivers not to ignore road closed signs

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) Flooding earlier this week has caused damage to some bridges and even washed out in Knox County.
Road closed signs have been up on many roads in Knox County since Monday, preventing drivers from traveling down roads with damaged bridges and washed out road ways.
The bridge on Old Bruceville Road north of Vincennes is one of many bridges that remain closed.
A tree fell on the bridge bringing down power and phone lines during the storms late Sunday night.
Despite the road closed signs being clearly posted, drivers have ignored the signs and drove across the bridge.
Knox County Highway Superintendent Benji Boyd says this is extremely dangerous.
“The road is not safe, or it would be open. [People] shouldn’t try to go across a road that isn’t open. Some of these washouts are pretty deep off of the edge of the road; that is why they’re closed.”
The Knox County Highway Department has been out inspecting roadways and bridges that were damaged by flooding.
The culvert on Transformer Road and Pine Bluff Road in Bicknell was washed out on Monday.
Repairs are expected to begin as soon as Friday on Transformer Road and the first of August on Pine Bluff Road.
