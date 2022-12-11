Knox county high school senior with Down syndrome named homecoming queen

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - It was a special night for one Knox county high school senior on Friday.
Audrey Parish is a student at South Knox High School.
Her favorite classes are art and food science.
She enjoys spending time with her best friend, Taylor, and playing buddy ball each summer.
Parish, who has Down syndrome, was nominated by her classmates as Homecoming Queen.
One staff member told News 10 students wanted to make classmates wanted to make sure Parish ended senior year in style.
All week, Parish has been preparing for homecoming.
She enjoyed riding in the parade with her friends and getting her hair done.
On Friday night, Parish was officially named Homecoming Queen.
As Parish was crowned, the crowd erupted in applause and began chanting Audrey’s name.
Parish’s family said they want to thank the students and staff at South Knox for watching out for Audrey and making her feel special.