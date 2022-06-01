Knox County health officials see improvement in Covid numbers, warn of future

KNOX CO., Ind. (WTHI)- Knox County is just one of many counties in Indiana seeing lower COVID-19 patient numbers.
Many local health officials are pleased with the county's progress.
Good Samaritan said its hospital looks a lot different than it did a few months ago. The COO Adam Thacker said there's been an improvement.
"We are still seeing some Covid patients," Thacker said. "But, when we look at our hospitalizations, right now, we're running about three percent over the last thirty-plus days of our hospitalizations have been Covid related."
These numbers have extended outside the hospital.
The county health department said there have only been 42 active Covid cases in the last two weeks. Health Officer Alan Stewart said at-home tests make it difficult to provide a complete picture of the numbers. He also said seeing numbers decrease is hopeful. Still, Stewart has concerns.
"We're seeing a decrease in severity," he said. "Probably some decrease in numbers although it's difficult to determine, and a little bit of concern in the decrease of the effectiveness of our vaccines."
Stewart said this is because another mutation of the Covid-19 variant could occur again. Still, Stewart said vaccines are still the best protection against serious Covid-19-related illnesses.
While progress continues to be made, Thacker said it's unlikely that Covid-19 will disappear from our lives completely.
"I hear a lot of 'Now that the pandemic is over and post-pandemic," He said. "We are still seeing Covid and we do anticipate this fall to really see this become endemic than a pandemic."
Thacker believes Covid numbers will remain the same for much of the summer, but fall will change this.
"Typically as things move back indoors due to weather is when the viral spread is much easier," Thacker said. "Because you have combined spaces and folks are much closer together. In the summer, we're much more spread out outside and one of the most natural disinfectants is the sun."
Both Thatcher and Stewart said the best things to do to prevent getting Covid are to get vaccinated, practice good hand hygiene, and stay home when you're sick.