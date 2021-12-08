Knox County Health Department sees surge in folks wanting the COVID-19 vaccine

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Covid-19 vaccine clinics in Knox county are given out at the health department on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.
Since the booster has become available, the clinics have had a steady stream of folks coming in. The clinic gives out all three forms of the shot and the available boosters. The health department says on average, it sees more than a hundred people coming in to get vaccinated on each clinic day.
Folks at the health department say many of these residents are coming in to get the booster. But not all of them. Each day there is a good number of folks coming in to get their first shots.
When folks come in, they are met with health care workers. Those workers find out what type of shot is needed and what brand. Each person coming in for their shot is triple-checked to make sure the shot going in their arm is the correct one.
Health officer Dr. Alan Stewart says they are working hard to make sure every resident has an opportunity to get vaccinated.
Stewart says, "I had a man in here the other day who said, 'i forgot my identification, I forgot got my driver's license. I can tell you my name and my birthday. Do you want me to leave?' i said the only thing we will do is tackle you if you try to get out of here without a shot."