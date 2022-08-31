Knox County has the highest positivity rate for COVID-19 cases

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Knox County has been suffering from high COVID cases lately.
This summer surge has put the county on the map as on of the worst in the state.
As of Wednesday, there are a total of 504 active cases of COVID 19 in Knox County. Officials believe that number is even higher.
"A lot of people aren't testing because they have mild cases and aren't being seen by a doctor; and we have home testing kits" said Knox County Health Officer Dr. Alan Stewart.
Despite the increase in positive cases, hospitalizations are low compared to the start of the pandemic.
On Wednesday, only 8 patients were hospitalized for COVID, with one patient being placed in the ICU. The patients in the hospital all share two things in common... All are over the age of 50 and none are fully vaccinated.
Dr. Stewart says the best defense against COVID is to get vaccinated.
The Knox County is expecting to recieve a shipment of the new NOVAVAX vaccine in the coming days. Once the state health department signs off, Knox County will be one of the few counties in the area with this vaccine.
Dr. Stewart says many are still hesitant about getting the vaccines due to misinformation. "A lot of people have very legitimate questions about the vaccine. They will come in and ask the questions. If I'm not here or the nurses can't answer the questions, they will take the [patient's] number and I will give them a call back."
Those with questions or those interested in getting a vaccine can call the Knox County Health Department at 812-882-8080 or visit the office Monday through Friday from 8am to 4pm.