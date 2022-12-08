Knox county firefighters stress importance of burn ban

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The dry, windy conditions have caused fire fighters to put out many brush fires.
Knox County was placed under a burn ban on November 25.
The ban was requested by several Knox county fire chiefs.
According to Vincennes Township Volunteer Fire Chief Tim Smith says his department has responded to many brush fires since then.
"In the last thirty days, it may be the worst I've seen in the number of brush fires we've responded to in my whole career."
While most of those fires have been contained to yards and fields, some have spread to homes leaving families homeless.
According to the US Drought Monitor, Knox County is under a moderate drought.
Smith says just because it's raining doesn't mean the county wide burn ban has been lifted.
"The initial rain coats the top of the grass, but it doesn't take long for that to dry out" said Smith.
Even something as simple as tossing a cigarette out of your car window could start a huge field fire.
Depending on the size of the fire, other departments may have to assist which limits resources that may be needed somewhere else.
The current burn ban in Knox county prohibits the burning of any kind, especially yard debris and burn barrels.
"Recreational fires are allowed as long as they are in a non-combustible ring," said Smith.
Those who choose to ignore the burn ban could have more than just the fire extinguished.
"We can refer it to law enforcement or to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management for violation of burning," said Smith.
Smith says those who take burn bans seriously can report violations by calling Knox County Central Dispatch at 812-882-1502.
You can view a copy of the Emergency Proclamation issuing the burn ban below.
An map of Indiana counties under a burn ban can be found here.
The Indiana Drought Monitor can be found here.