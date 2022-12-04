Knox County Fire Department holding Christmas Light Contest

BICKNELL, Ind. (WTHI) - It's only the beginning of December, but the Vigo Township Volunteer Fire Department in Bicknell is full of Christmas cheer.
For the second year in a row, the fire department is holding a Christmas Lights Contest.
"Last year, we decided to do this to bring the community together as a family," said Vigo Township Assistant Chief James Newkirk.
Many participated in last year's contest and many more are expected to participate this year.
Home and businesses are being judged on a variety of things including lights, blow up decorations and overall theme.
A first, second and third place trophy will be awarded.
New to the contest this year, a DIY award will be given to home or business with the best hand-crafted Christmas decoration.
Newkirk says while he enjoys getting to interact with the community outside of an emergency, it is spreading holiday cheer that he enjoys most.
Residents have until December 16 to get registered for the contest.
Judging will take place on December 17.
Newkirk says Santa and Mrs. Claus may be stopping by to help hand out trophies.
If you are interested in registering for the contest, you can do so by visiting Vigo Township Fire Department's Facebook page by clicking here.