Knox County EMS declines short-term agreement to provide ambulance service to Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Knox County EMS has announced it will not seek an extension of its short-term agreement with the county. Knox County EMS agreed to a six-month extension for 2022 at the end of last year. This was to cover the ambulance service while the county finds a provider.
During discussions, more extensions were expected with the provider. County officials reached out to Knox County EMS recently for another six-month extension. But the ambulance service did not agree to the extension.
The last day for Knox County EMS under the current extension is June 30. There is no word yet on who will provide after that date.
News 10 spoke with Christa McClure at Knox County EMS. She said that the ambulance service has been vilified in the community during the process. Right now, McClure added the organization will focus its efforts on its services in Martin County.
"Steve and I have always had this. We are in other counties as well. When a county no longer wants us, then that's kind of been our policy. Then we are going to bow out. So at this point, I think that's just what we want," Christa MaClure said.