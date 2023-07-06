Knox County Economic Development asks residents to fill out survey

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Your help is needed for Knox County Economic Development's "Comprehensive Marketing Plan".
The first step in the plan is the community survey.
Results from this survey will help the Economic Development Office determine what it will take to make Knox County more "attractive" to new businesses.
The survey is 15 questions long and is completely confidential.
It asks participants to rate various topics such as housing, healthcare, and jobs in Knox County.
There is also a section for participants to share opinions on areas in Knox County that are both thriving and need improvement.
CEO Chris Pfaff says the is open to everyone who has a connection to Knox County.
"I just ask that all of those folks that live or work here consider filling this out. It takes about 5 minutes. It's really quick."
Once the results from the survey are back, Pfaff says the organization will begin working on the next step in the plan.
You can take the survey by clicking here.