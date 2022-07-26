Knox County Dealing with Flooding

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) Clean up in Knox County continues from Sunday night's heavy rain and storms.
Many roads in northern Knox County were washed out during Sunday nights storm.
In a span of about four hours, portions of Knox County saw at least 6 inches of rain.
The bridge on Old Bruceville Road between Coon Hunter Road and Utt Road in Bruceville was also damaged during the heavy rains. That portion of the road remains closed while the bridge is inspected.
Pipes for Pine Bluff Road and Transformer Road in Bicknell have been order and are expected to be delivered soon.
Once those pipes are delivered, repairs will begin to Transformer Road. Repairs on Pine Bluff Road will begin at the first of August.
The Knox County Highway Department has been out assessing road conditions to see where repairs need to be made.
You can view a map of Knox County road closures, created by the Knox County EMA, by clicking here.