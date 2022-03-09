Knox County council passes public safety LIT

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Knox County council passed the public safety local income tax 6 to 1. The LIT was passed at a .5% rate.
The tax would pay for ambulance service. It would also help to supplement public safety throughout the county. Several people working in public safety showed up to speak at the recent meeting.
Most of the people in attendance spoke in favor of the tax. However, some expressed concerns about how funding would be handled.
After people spoke, the council voted. The only no vote came from councilman Bob Lechner. Now the tax goes to local city councils.
"I am very pleased that this passed,and it passed at a rate that's going to be very helpful for cities and towns, the county and fire districts," Council president Harry Nolting said.