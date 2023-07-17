Knox County Coroner Karen Donovan back in court

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A southern Indiana coroner appeared back in court for a pre-trial conference on Monday afternoon

Knox County Coroner Karen Donovan and her attorney spoke briefly in the courtroom before Judge Brian Johnson.

During the hearing, Michael Wilson, who is Donovan's attorney, told the court that "plea negotiations" are ongoing and asked for another pre-trial conference to be scheduled.

This is related to the Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Controlled Substance charges that were filed against Donovan.

Police found methamphetamine and fentanyl in Donovan's home at the beginning of March.

According to the Indiana State Police, prescription medications were discovered missing from scenes that Donovan responded to as coroner.

Knox Commissioners begin process to remove coroner Tuesday, commissioners voted 3-0 to start the process to remove county coroner, Karen Donovan.

Donovan declined to speak with reporters and was quick to the leave the courthouse following the hearing.

Donovan is due back in court on September 12 at 9 am.