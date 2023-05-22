 Skip to main content
Knox County coroner appears in court after drug charges

  • Updated
  • 0
Karen Donovan

Donovan faces drug and official misconduct charges 

 Moore, Rondrell

Karen Donovan Appears in Court

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A southern Indiana coroner appeared in court on Monday afternoon.

Knox County Coroner Karen Donovan was arrested on March 22. Donovan was charged with possession of methamphetamine and with possession of a controlled substance.

Donovan filed a motion of continuance on May 19.

During the initial hearing, Donovan claimed that she was having trouble finding an attorney.

Judge Brian Johnson gave Donovan 45 days to find an attorney.

As a condition of bond, Donovan was ordered to sign-up for drug and alcohol classes.

Donovan is due back in court on July 17.

