Knox County considering options to fund jail expansion project

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - For weeks the jail committee has been waiting for the final price tag on the jail project. The project originally came in over budget. This was due to construction prices following the pandemic.
Just days ago the jail committee received that final price tag. With the cuts made to the project, the expansion will cost $32.5 million. That's just slightly over what had been recently estimated.
However, it is still around $6 million more than had been estimated back in 2019. That's when a tax was passed to pay for the project.
The county now is looking at three options. On the top of the list is using American Rescue Plan Act funding.
The project could also be split into two phases to allow other funding options to be found. Finally, the state of Indiana is considering allowing bonds to increase from 20 years to 25 years. If passed this could help the county pay for the project with the money it already has.
Sheriff Doug Vantlin says, "We would like to have everything ready to go and put out to bid by the first of the year. If we can do that we will stay on our timeline of breaking ground in the spring. But to get that done we have to have everything ready to go by the first of the year."