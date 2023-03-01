Knox County commissioner charged with felony battery involving a child

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Knox County commissioner faces a felony charge of domestic battery against a person less than 14 years old.
Indiana State Police arrested 61-year-old Trent Hinkle Tuesday.
The probable cause says the charge stems from an argument Hinkle admits to having with his foster daughter.
Hinkle admitted to the police that he threw his phone down.
He claims the girl moved suddenly, and the phone struck her.
Police say the phone left a bruise and a small cut.
Hinkle posted bond and is awaiting a court date to be set.