Knox County CEO students preparing for annual trade show

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - As the sun rose over downtown Vincennes, students in the Knox County CEO program were already hard at work.
The group of future business leaders is putting the final touches on the annual CEO Trade Show.
On Wednesday, students were tasked with deciding where each booth will go.
Ten businesses, which are all created by high school students, will be featured in the show.
One of the students, Daniel Collins, created "Wood Working by Daniel".
"We got a wood burning machine at my house. I've always enjoyed making stuff out of it so I decided to make it a business," said business owner and high school student Daniel Collins.
Collins uses his wood burning machine to make personalized cutting boards.
While some have recipes for delicious homemade snacks, others have special handwritten messages from family members.
Like other students in the program, Collins has working hard, preparing his business for the trade show.
"I’ve made 20 of the premade cutting boards," said Collins.
"I’m also going to have business cards so people can contact me for personalized orders if they want."
As expected, Collins felt a little nervous, but equally excited about the trade show.
Collins says he plans to continue his business through college to save up some extra money
The CEO Trade Show will take place on Friday, April 28, from 5 until 8 p.m. at Highland Woods community center in Vincennes.