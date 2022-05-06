Knox County CEO holds trade show to cap off another successful year

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Six students have been participating in this year's Knox County CEO program. The program looks to give students an inside look at how businesses work.
Giving students a clear picture of a vast array of businesses in the community is the goal. Students from every local high school get a chance to also hear what it's like running a business. After all those experiences they put that information to work.
This year the six students put together their own six unique businesses. From golf ball sales to granola bars to hand made yarn cats. Typically students' passions become their business.
It all comes together friday night with the CEO trade show. These students set up shop inside the pantheon to sell their goods.
Knox County CEO facilitator Rob Hudson explains, "It gives our students a leg up on life, on their careers. It teaches them very important soft skills. The importance of showing up every day. Showing up on time. Being prepared. How to plan, how to schedule, how to communicate."