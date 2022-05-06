Knox County CEO holds trade show to cap off another successful year

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Covington, Montezuma, Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant Site, Terre Haute, Clinton, Riverton, and Lafayette.

White River at Edwardsport and Elliston.

.Recent rainfall will lead to minor flooding along the Wabash and
Lower White Rivers in Indiana. Additional rainfall is expected over
the next several days, bringing additional flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING TO EARLY
THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...From Saturday morning to early Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood.  Water begins to
back up local tributaries.  River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning to a crest of 19.9 feet early Sunday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early
Wednesday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO LATE FRIDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...From late tonight to late Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Friday /10:30 AM EDT Friday/ the stage was
14.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 20.0 feet early Monday afternoon.
It will then fall below flood stage late next week.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Friday the stage was 14.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EDT Friday was 14.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.9
feet early Sunday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage late Thursday evening.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Knox County CEO holds trade show to cap off another successful year

  • Updated
  • 0

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Six students have been participating in this year's Knox County CEO program. The program looks to give students an inside look at how businesses work.

Giving students a clear picture of a vast array of businesses in the community is the goal. Students from every local high school get a chance to also hear what it's like running a business. After all those experiences they put that information to work.

This year the six students put together their own six unique businesses. From golf ball sales to granola bars to hand made yarn cats. Typically students' passions become their business.

It all comes together friday night with the CEO trade show. These students set up shop inside the pantheon to sell their goods.

Knox County CEO facilitator Rob Hudson explains, "It gives our students a leg up on life, on their careers. It teaches them very important soft skills. The importance of showing up every day. Showing up on time. Being prepared. How to plan, how to schedule, how to communicate."

