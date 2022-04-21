Knox County central dispatch installs new software to improve protocols

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - In Knox County dispatch, speed is key. From the moment the phone rings first responders are on the clock to get help to those who need it. That puts a lot of pressure on these dispatchers to get information quickly and accurately. But new software should improve that process.
The software was installed this week. There's still a bit of training to get everyone up to speed.
The software creates new protocols for fire and police in Knox county. This software supplies lists of questions to ask the person on the other line. All of the information is in one place on one screen. That means the dispatcher won't have to look away or loose focus trying to get the correct information. Once typed in that information can also be automatically sent to first responders in the field.
Knox county dispatch director Rob McMullen "it'll ask you a question, hit the next arrow, hit the next arrow. You can keep everything right at your computer screen instead of looking over here to see this or looking over here to see this and trying to fumble through what it actually is."