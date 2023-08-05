Knox County celebrates the huge local watermelon industry in at the Watermelon Fest

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - An annual tradition returned to the Wabash Valley and it's all about a delicious fruit!
We're talking about the Watermelon Festival in Vincennes. The event kicked off last night, and wrapped up earlier today. People who came out got to enjoy several events, including a tractor show, a watermelon toss, a seed-spitting contest, and plenty of pageants.
Folks we spoke with say they're glad to see how the event has grown through the years.
"I feel like it's getting better, and there's more variety of stuff. It keeps bringing people back throughout the years as more stuff happens and stuff," said Maddy Mincey who attended the festival.
Things got underway this morning with a 5-K run/walk. Leaders say the event is meant to celebrate the huge watermelon industry in Knox County.