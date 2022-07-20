Knox County Board of Commissioners Seeking Proposals for 'ARPA' Funds

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) The Knox County Board of Commissioners is seeking proposals from local people, businesses and other entities for the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
Knox County was originally awarded seven million in funds, but four-million is being use in the Knox County Jail Expansion Project.
Proposals can be dropped off at the Knox County Auditors Office, located at 111 North 7th Street in Vincennes.
All submissions must be in by Tuesday, September 13.
The Board of Commissioners will begin review proposals and hearing presentations during their meetings on September 6 and September 20.
These meetings will take place at Vincennes City Hall at 6:00pm.
You can view the Notice of Proposal below: